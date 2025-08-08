LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Vale Stock Up 1.5%

Vale stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

