LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.3%

KO opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

