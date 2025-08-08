LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $322.27 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.04 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.84. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.28, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.