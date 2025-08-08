L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,048,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $4,824,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 227,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $280.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

