Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) & Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Head-To-Head Review

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quad Graphics and Kornit Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Quad Graphics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad Graphics $2.67 billion 0.12 -$50.90 million ($0.32) -20.23 Kornit Digital $203.82 million 3.45 -$16.80 million ($0.18) -82.17

Risk & Volatility

Kornit Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quad Graphics. Kornit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quad Graphics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Quad Graphics has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quad Graphics and Kornit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad Graphics -0.55% 70.06% 3.73% Kornit Digital -5.43% -0.73% -0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Quad Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Quad Graphics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quad Graphics and Kornit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad Graphics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00

Quad Graphics currently has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Kornit Digital has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 112.31%. Given Kornit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Quad Graphics.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Quad Graphics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, managed services, and execution in non-print channels, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue-chip companies that operate in various industries, and serve businesses and consumers across various industry verticals comprising retail, consumer packaged goods and direct-to-consumer, as well as financial services and health. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.