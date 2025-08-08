KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Chairman Sells $116,828,940.50 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $142.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $844,137,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

