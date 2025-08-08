KAITO (KAITO) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

KAITO (KAITO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, KAITO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KAITO has a market capitalization of $281.75 million and approximately $43.08 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KAITO token can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. KAITO’s official website is yaps.kaito.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 1.14361295 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $43,838,474.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

