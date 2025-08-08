JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) versus Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Stifel Financial pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stifel Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 11.90% 13.93% 1.72% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20.52% 16.93% 1.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $4.97 billion 2.28 $731.38 million $5.16 21.38 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $278.91 billion 2.86 $58.47 billion $19.49 14.73

This table compares Stifel Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Stifel Financial. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stifel Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stifel Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 4 4 0 2.50 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3 6 13 1 2.52

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus price target of $115.7778, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $288.6842, indicating a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Risk and Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Stifel Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate. The CCB segment originates and services mortgage loans. The CIB segment makes markets and services clients across fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, and commodities. The AWM segment provides initial capital investments in products such as mutual funds and capital invested alongside third-party investors. The Corporate segment manages its liquidity, funding, capital, structural interest rate, and foreign exchange risks. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

