John J. Donahoe Purchases 162,337 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.49. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,632,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $298,294,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $74,003,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,152,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

