John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 775.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $24.70.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
