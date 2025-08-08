John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 775.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

