JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Separately, Citigroup lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 0.4%

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.21. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is presently -54.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 502.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

