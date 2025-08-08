iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $259.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.