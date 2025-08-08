iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IWF stock opened at $442.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

