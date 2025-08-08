iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $173.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

