iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.