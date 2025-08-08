iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $131.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
