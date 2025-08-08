iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.