Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 38 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,719,000 after buying an additional 219,283 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,648,000 after buying an additional 205,019 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,640,000 after buying an additional 162,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $536.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $559.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

