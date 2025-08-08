Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 29 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 174,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 556.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $350.02 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

