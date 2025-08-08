Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 205 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,038,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,745 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $77.83 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

