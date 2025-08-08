Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 187 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 752,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 272,066 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,156,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $646.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.05 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.95.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

