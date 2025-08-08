Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 842.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,265,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $95,736,000 after purchasing an additional 219,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.