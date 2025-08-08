Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Intel by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

