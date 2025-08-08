Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $166,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $469.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

