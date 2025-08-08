Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $761.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $769.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

