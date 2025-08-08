Intrust Bank NA Has $453,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $187.17 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,976 shares of company stock worth $693,765. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

