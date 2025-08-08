Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,912 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493,987 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,380,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,794 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,910,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Dynatrace Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.83 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

