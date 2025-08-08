Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 568,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

