Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 2,249 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 1.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

