Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New Investment in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth about $1,869,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Price Performance

NYSEARCA FEBM opened at $29.51 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.27.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.