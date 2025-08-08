Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $887,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 603,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,198 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 124,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

