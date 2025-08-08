Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February accounts for approximately 0.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FFEB stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

