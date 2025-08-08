Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.8% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.