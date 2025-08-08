Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 15,807 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 15,807 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $273,619.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 991,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,000.89. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $430,379.40.

On Friday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $502,352.68.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.68 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 31.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,866 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 247.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in SentinelOne by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 237,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

