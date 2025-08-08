Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells $99,675.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,000. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Wednesday, August 6th, Katherine Adkins sold 6,489 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $486,675.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $4,446,210.34.

On Monday, July 7th, Katherine Adkins sold 57,102 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $4,012,557.54.

Affirm Stock Up 2.2%

AFRM opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -376.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $82.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $100,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $80,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.