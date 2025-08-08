Insider Buying: Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) CFO Purchases 5,179 Shares of Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) CFO Mirlanda Gecaj acquired 5,179 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $20,871.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,958.78. This represents a 31.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mirlanda Gecaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Mirlanda Gecaj bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

XRX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -0.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,888,000 after purchasing an additional 199,598 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,682,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 254,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xerox by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xerox by 19.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,670,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,469 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

