iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 25,047.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 881,935 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 673.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Garmin by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,748,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.5%

GRMN opened at $228.94 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.39.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

