Hudson Canyon Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 583,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BAC opened at $44.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $332.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research upped their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

