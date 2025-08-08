Hudson Canyon Capital Management Acquires 1,403 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,823,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,014,000 after purchasing an additional 840,484 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TGT opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.