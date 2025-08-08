HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 109.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after acquiring an additional 201,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 567,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,758,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.93.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $462.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.97 and a 200-day moving average of $616.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,009.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.25 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

