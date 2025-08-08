Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.