Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $131.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.