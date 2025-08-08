Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 255 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 83,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPYV opened at $52.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

