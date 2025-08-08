Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 709,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,770,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 675,819 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,333,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 652,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,467.82. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.62 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

