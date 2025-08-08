Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $347.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $351.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

