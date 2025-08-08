Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

