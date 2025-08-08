Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 843,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $491,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BATS:VOTE opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

