Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,500 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Bel Fuse worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bel Fuse by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Baird R W raised Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.22%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

