Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $4.01 Million Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 92,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $225,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,707. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 15.0%

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.31 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

