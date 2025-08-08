Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 2,295,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 388,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Hemostemix Trading Down 25.0%
The company has a market cap of C$10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
